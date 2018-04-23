Celtic stars unveil new home kit for 2018/19 season

Hundreds of supporters attended the launch event at St Luke's in Glasgow.

Football: Fans packed St Luke's in Glasgow to see their heroes. SNS

Celtic have unveiled their new home kit at a special fans' event in Glasgow.

The champions-elect, who could clinch their seventh successive title against rivals Rangers on Sunday, revealed the strip at St Luke's in Glasgow.

Supporters who managed to secure free wristbands from the club's shops last week packed the venue for the event.

Captain Scott Brown was joined at the launch of the latest New Balance kit by Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.

Brown, said: "That moment when you first try on the new kit is always really exciting.

"Everything from the design to the inspiration behind the kit is absolutely spot on this year.

"For more than 10 years I have had the honour of pulling on the famous Celtic jersey.

"As a Celtic fan and player I can't wait to play in this new kit and see how it goes down with our supporters."

Football: Scott Brown, Charly Musonda and Moussa Dembele model the new home kit. Celtic FC

The 2018/19 kit range takes its inspiration from the 115 years since the club first used Hoops on the jersey.

General Manager of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum said: "Every time we work with Celtic to design the club's kit collection, we work hard to represent the iconic history of the club and their relentless performance on the pitch.

"This new kit is engineered for top performance on the pitch and to capture the history of the club, the fans that support it and the city of Glasgow.

"It's going to be great to see it on and off the pitch."

The new kit will be available from May 15.

