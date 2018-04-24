Football Talk: Old Firm Kamara battle, Brown taunts Rangers

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara has impressed since joining from Arsenal last summer. SNS

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara is a man in demand.

The 22-year-old has been a stand-out for Neil McCann's side in his debut campaign in Scottish football despite the Dark Blues' Premiership struggles.

As a result of his displays Kamara, who was snapped up by McCann after his release from Arsenal last summer, is said to be attracting interest from both Celtic and Rangers.

Premier League outfit Swansea have now reportedly joined the race to sign the Finland international.

Kamara has a year left on his Dens Park deal and is understood to be valued at around £1m.

Elsewhere, Celtic captain Scott Brown has claimed Hibs are the second best team in the Premiership.

Brown also insisted that the Hoops will have no problem wrapping up the title against their rivals on Sunday as long as they turn up and play their football.

Meanwhile, odds on who will be next Rangers manager continue to fluctuate.

Osterlonds boss Graham Potter is the latest name to be touted for the post, while Steven Gerrard has emerged as a surprise front-runner.

Top Stories

Back Pages