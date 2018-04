The experienced official will take charge of the final Glasgow derby of the season.

Decisions: Thomson will make the big derby calls. SNS Group

Craig Thomson has been announced as the referee for Sunday's Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.

The match, which could see Celtic clinch their seventh successive league title, kicks off at 12.00pm at Celtic Park.

Thomson will be aided by assistant referees Graeme Stewart and Frank Connor, with Kevin Clancy working as fourth official.