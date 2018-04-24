Head coach Shelley Kerr said all is still to play for as Scotland Women bid to qualify.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5775615714001-scotland-women-s-world-cup-dream-still-alive-says-kerr.jpg" />

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr said everything is still to play for as the national team bid to qualify for their first World Cup.

The Scots are currently second in their qualifying group for the 2019 tournament in France having suffered defeat to leaders Switzerland.

Only one team qualifies from each group, with the Swiss currently holding a six point advantage over Kerr's side.

Scotland have a game in hand, however.

Kerr insisted they are still in with a fighting chance.

She said: "The World Cup is a really difficult format as only one team qualify automatically.

"Switzerland are the Pot A team and we are the Pot B team so, as it stands, we are probably where we should be.

"But it's everything to play for and it's a real good measure of where we are at."

Regardless of whether Scotland are successful in pipping the Swiss to qualification, Kerr believes the popularity of women's football north of the border will continue to snowball.

Speaking at the relaunch of Girls' Soccer Centres which aim to increase participation among primary school-aged girls, she added: "We're at around 10,000 registered players and that's huge.

"When I started off we had just two leagues and no formal infrastructure so the girl's game has evolved massively over the years."

Goalkeeper Lee Alexander insisted the national team remain hopeful of making it back-to-back appearances at major tournaments.

She said: "Our main aim is to get to France next year.

"As a country we want to be qualifying and competing at major finals.

"If we can set up these sort of things we set up a pathway for girls to progress through and eventually compete."

Fifty Girls' Soccer Centres are already in place across the six Scottish FA regions, with more expected to be launched.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.