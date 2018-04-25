PFA announce shortlist for 2017/18 Player of the Year

Kilmarnock, Celtic and Hibernian are represented on the list for the players' award.

Contenders: The shortlist has been revealed. SNS Group

Kris Boyd, Scott Brown, James Forrest and John McGinn have been named on the shortlist for this season's PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

The four players have been recognised by their fellow professionals for their impact on the season, with the winner to be announced at an awards dinner on April 29.

Kilmarnock striker Boyd has been at the forefront of Steve Clarke's extraordinary turnaround at Rugby Park, scoring 16 league goals and sitting at the top of the Premiership scoring chart.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has continued to play a vital role at the heart of his side as Brendan Rodgers' team aim to land a second successive treble. Brown would be only the second player, after Henrik Larsson, to win the award twice having been awarded the prize in the 2008-09 season.

Brown's teammate Forrest has also caught the eye, consistently providing a threat in attack for Celtic and bagging 16 goals in all competitions to enjoy his most prolific season so far.

Hibs' impressive season after being promoted has been due in no small part to McGinn's consistent performances in midfield and the highly-rated Scotland international has been a stand-out for the Easter Road side.

The PFA has also announced the four-man shortlist for its Young Player award.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and St Mirren forward Lewis Morgan are all in the running for the prize.