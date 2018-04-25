  • STV
  • MySTV

PFA announce shortlist for 2017/18 Player of the Year

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Kilmarnock, Celtic and Hibernian are represented on the list for the players' award.

Contenders: The shortlist has been revealed.
Contenders: The shortlist has been revealed. SNS Group

Kris Boyd, Scott Brown, James Forrest and John McGinn have been named on the shortlist for this season's PFA Scotland Player of the Year award. 

The four players have been recognised by their fellow professionals for their impact on the season, with the winner to be announced at an awards dinner on April 29.

Kilmarnock striker Boyd has been at the forefront of Steve Clarke's extraordinary turnaround at Rugby Park, scoring 16 league goals and sitting at the top of the Premiership scoring chart.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has continued to play a vital role at the heart of his side as Brendan Rodgers' team aim to land a second successive treble. Brown would be only the second player, after Henrik Larsson, to win the award twice having been awarded the prize in the 2008-09 season.

Brown's teammate Forrest has also caught the eye, consistently providing a threat in attack for Celtic and bagging 16 goals in all competitions to enjoy his most prolific season so far.

Hibs' impressive season after being promoted has been due in no small part to McGinn's consistent performances in midfield and the highly-rated Scotland international has been a stand-out for the Easter Road side.

The PFA has also announced the four-man shortlist for its Young Player award. 

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and St Mirren forward Lewis Morgan are all in the running for the prize.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.