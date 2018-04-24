  • STV
Ross County appoint duo as permanent co-managers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell have been handed the jobs on a long-term basis.

Backing: Ferguson and Kettlewell will stay on.
Backing: Ferguson and Kettlewell will stay on. SNS Group

Ross County have announced that Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell have been appointed as co-managers of the club on a permanent basis.

The duo stepped up to take interim charge of the first team following the departure of Owen Coyle in March and have impressed the club's hierarchy enough to be handed control of all football operations ongoing.

Under Ferguson and Kettlewell's management, County did lift themselves from the bottom of the table temporarily but again find themselves at the foot of the Premiership with relegation still a serious concern.

"I'm delighted to become permanent co-manager of Ross County Football Club," Ferguson told the club's website. "It's a fantastic opportunity to have the chance to work with the first team - as well as overseeing all age groups of football at the club - and it's one that neither myself or Stuart could turn down.

"Working alongside Stuart felt right as soon as we started and it was really important to both of us in accepting the permanent job that we could have a say in the Academy and Reserves.

"Such a lot of work has gone into establishing the Academy and it completes the circle to have a direct link from the first team right down to our youngest age group. It gives the club a solid foundation going forward from top to bottom and bottom to top."

Kettlewell said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity and there's no-one else I'd want to do it with more than Steven. We work well together and the club means a lot to both of us.

"Being part of such an innovative football structure appealed to both myself and Steven and we thank the Chairman for the opportunity. 

"There is probably no other structure like it in Scottish football. We are a different football club and because of that sometimes we have to do things differently from other clubs. But we firmly believe it to be right for the club.

"Needless to say, our permanent appointment brings some clarity to all the coaching and playing staff so they know what direction the club is moving in in the future.

"I think they have all bought in to what myself and Steven have been trying to do since we took charge. We couldn't have asked for more from the players since we took over and we look forward to working with them all going forward."

