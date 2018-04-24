Dean Campbell and Bruce Anderson hope winning the Youth Cup can form a career springboard.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5775671829001-aberdeen-starlets-looking-to-follow-in-mckenna-s-footsteps.jpg" />

Aberdeen starlets Dean Campbell and Bruce Anderson said Scott McKenna has shown the way into the Dons first-team and insisted they are determined to follow in the Scotland international's footsteps.

The youth pair have starred in Aberdeen's run to the Scottish Youth Cup final, which sees Paul Sheerin's side take on Hibs this Thursday.

Campbell, the Under 20s captain despite being just 16 years of age, said McKenna's rise from the youth ranks to Scotland caps in a matter of months is an inspiration for all those within the Pittodrie academy system.

He said: "It's fantastic, he's having an amazing season with Aberdeen.

"He was playing with at the start of the season and I'm sure he won't have said he'd go on to be match of the match for Scotland on his debut.

"It gives us all inspiration that if we perform well with the 20s the opportunity is there to make the step up to the first team.

Forward Anderson was in agreement with his skipper, with the 19-year-old prospect lauding McKenna's professional attitude on and off the pitch.

He added: "Ever since I've came in full-time I've looked up to him.

"The way he lives his life as a professional is just brilliant.

"Not just for me, every youth player should be looking up to him as he does everything the right way."

The Dons have reached their first Youth Cup final since 2003.

Campbell said ending the wait for silverware has been on the squad's minds all season.

He continued: "It's an amazing experience to work the team out at one of the biggest stadiums in Scotland."We've echoed all season how importance a Youth Cup run was.

"We've done amazing to reach the final but now we're looking to go one step further."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.