Hibernian halve Rangers' ticket allocation for final match

The Edinburgh club will make around 2000 tickets available for away supporters.

Cut: Rangers' allocation has been halved. SNS Group

Rangers' ticket allocation for their final league match of the season against Hibernian at Easter Road will be cut by half.

Hibs have decided to open ticket sales for the South Stand to their own supporters, meaning Rangers fans will not get the same allocation of around 4,000 tickets they had for the last match at Easter Road on December 13.

Instead, there will only be around 2,000 away fans at the stadium for a match that could yet determine where both sides finish in the Premiership table.

Hibernian announced the sale of extra tickets for their supporters on their website, saying: "The South Stand is now open for Hibernian supporters to purchase tickets for our final match of the season against Rangers.

"Tickets have sold out for the West, East and Famous Five Stands, with Hibs supporters now able to purchase for the East end of the South Stand."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.