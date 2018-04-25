Football Talk: McGregor's Rangers return, Hibs eye Crawford

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Allan McGregor is being linked with a move back to Rangers. SNS

Allan McGregor is reportedly on the verge of a return to Rangers.

The Scotland goalkeeper had been linked with a summer move to Hearts when his Hull contract comes to an end.

But it looks as though Rangers have now stolen to the front of the queue.

Talks between the Ibrox club and the 36-year-old over a two-year deal are reported to be at and advanced stage.

Elsewhere, Hibs are keen to sign Hamilton playmaker Ali Crawford when his deal expires at the end of the season, say reports.

The 26-year-old has already informed Accies of his desire to take up a fresh challenge next season.

Across Edinburgh, Hearts are closing in on Inverness winger Jake Mulraney's signature, with Tynecastle youngster Angus Beith expected to head in the opposite direction along the A9.

Steven Gerrard has become bookies' favourite for the Rangers job after Ibrox chief Dave King was spotted at Anfield on Tuesday night for Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win over Roma.

