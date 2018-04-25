Rangers slam Hibs' move to reduce ticket allocation

The Ibrox club said the decision to halve their allocation 'beggars belief'.

Rangers fans have had their ticket allocation reduced for their next visit to Easter Road. SNS

Rangers have said Hibs' move to halve their ticket allocation for their final fixture of the season at Easter Road "beggars belief".

Hibs announced on Tuesday that they were to open ticket sales for the South Stand to their own supporters.

As a consequence, Rangers fans will not be able to receive the allocation of around 4000 tickets they enjoyed for the last match between the two in the capital.

Instead, there will only be around 2,000 away fans at the stadium for a match that could yet determine where both sides finish in the Premiership table.

Rangers responded to the news in a statement that read: "First and foremost Rangers hopes the safety of our fans, who will now be in only one section of the South Stand rather than filling it completely, will not be compromised by this decision, which beggars belief.

"This is the least Rangers expects for supporters who have repeatedly proven themselves to be the most loyal in the country by selling out away ticketing allocations at opposition stadiums for years.

"This was evident as we rose through the divisions when clubs the length and breadth of the country, including Hibernian, benefited financially from the presence of our fans.

"Rangers will of course bear in mind Hibernian's decision when considering ticketing arrangements for future matches - both home and away - against this particular club."