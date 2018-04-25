Rangers in advanced talks with Allan McGregor over return

The Ibrox club have offered Scotland goalkeeper McGregor a two-year deal.

Allan McGregor is set to return to Rangers. SNS

Rangers are in advanced talks with Allan McGregor over a return to Ibrox.

The Scotland goalkeeper's contract with Hull expires in the summer.

Hearts had been linked with a move for McGregor, but Rangers have firmed up interest in his signature by offering the 36-year-old a two-year deal.

McGregor has been a near ever-present for Championship outfit Hull this season having pipped Scotland counterpart David Marshall to the number one jersey.

The Light Blues have begun their summer recruitment drive early despite not having a permanent manager in place.

Earlier in the week director of football Mark Allan opened discussions with Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield over a pre-contract move.