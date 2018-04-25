  • STV
  • MySTV

Hearts keeper McLaughlin set to return to English football

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Tynecastle boss Craig Levein revealed he expects Jon McLaughlin to leave the club.

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has impressed during his debut season in Scottish football.
Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has impressed during his debut season in Scottish football. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has said goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is set to return to English football in the summer.

The Jam Tarts number one's contract expires at the end of the season.

Levein revealed he has held talks with the Scotland international over remaining in the capital longer term, but said he is unable to compete with offers on the table from clubs down south.

He said: "Jon will probably move back down to England.

"I've had numerous discussions with him and he's had interest from some fairly big clubs.

"We can't compete with that financially and Jon and I have spoken regularly about it.

"When he does move on, he moves on with my best wishes and everybody else at the club because he's been a great player to have around the dressing room as well as on the field."

Levein revealed earlier in the year he intends to overhaul the Jam Tarts squad this summer by signing between seven and ten players.

Hearts have already secured deals for forwards Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu.

The Tynecastle boss confirmed another addition is almost complete, with talks taking place with Inverness over a swap deal involving the Highlanders' winger Jake Mulraney and Hearts midfielder Angus Beith.

"Nothing is signed and sealed," Levein said. "I've been speaking to Robbo (Inverness manager John Robertson) back and forwards.

"Angus is a player that we like but has had problems injury wise. While he's been injured, some of the younger ones have improved past him and because of that he's probably not had as much game time as he'd like at his age.

"It's a fantastic situation for him and also for young Jake. We are looking for somebody in the wide area with real pace.

"Hopefully it will work for both parties."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.