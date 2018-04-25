Hearts keeper McLaughlin set to return to English football

Tynecastle boss Craig Levein revealed he expects Jon McLaughlin to leave the club.

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has impressed during his debut season in Scottish football. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has said goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is set to return to English football in the summer.

The Jam Tarts number one's contract expires at the end of the season.

Levein revealed he has held talks with the Scotland international over remaining in the capital longer term, but said he is unable to compete with offers on the table from clubs down south.

He said: "Jon will probably move back down to England.

"I've had numerous discussions with him and he's had interest from some fairly big clubs.

"We can't compete with that financially and Jon and I have spoken regularly about it.

"When he does move on, he moves on with my best wishes and everybody else at the club because he's been a great player to have around the dressing room as well as on the field."

Levein revealed earlier in the year he intends to overhaul the Jam Tarts squad this summer by signing between seven and ten players.

Hearts have already secured deals for forwards Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu.

The Tynecastle boss confirmed another addition is almost complete, with talks taking place with Inverness over a swap deal involving the Highlanders' winger Jake Mulraney and Hearts midfielder Angus Beith.

"Nothing is signed and sealed," Levein said. "I've been speaking to Robbo (Inverness manager John Robertson) back and forwards.

"Angus is a player that we like but has had problems injury wise. While he's been injured, some of the younger ones have improved past him and because of that he's probably not had as much game time as he'd like at his age.

"It's a fantastic situation for him and also for young Jake. We are looking for somebody in the wide area with real pace.

"Hopefully it will work for both parties."