Canning: Crawford fully focused on helping Accies stay up
Hamilton boss Martin Canning said Ali Crawford has put thoughts of a move away from the club on the back burner in order to focus on helping Accies avoid the drop.
Midfield playmaker Crawford will bring a ten-year stint with Hamilton to a close this summer when his contract expires.
Hibs have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.
Canning said Crawford is concentrating on preserving Accies' Premiership status for the time being.
He said: "Ally will move on in the summer.
"But his main focus right now is to get himself on the pitch for us and to contribute.
He added: "It's been a while since we had him on the pitch, and we need as many of our top players on the pitch as we can.
"Every good player helps the squad."
Hamilton face bottom side Ross County next as they look to bounce back from defeat to fellow strugglers Partick Thistle last time out.
Accies manager Canning insisted all his players have a point to prove between now and the season's end, whether to him or future employers.
He said: "Everyone is playing for something - whether that is playing for a new contract, playing to stay in this league or playing to do enough to move elsewhere.
"Everyone has a lot to play for and the next four games are going to be huge."
