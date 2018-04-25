Ferguson: Rangers signing McGregor would be 'no-brainer'

The former Ibrox captain says a return for the goalkeeper would make sense.

Barry Ferguson has said that Rangers' move to sign goalkeeper Allan McGregor is a "no-brainer" and the player would be a perfect signing for the club.

Rangers are in advanced talks with McGregor, who is out of contract with Hull City at the end of the season and he could have a second spell at Ibrox if terms are agreed.

Though a fan of current number one Wes Foderingham, Ferguson told STV that McGregor's knowledge of the club would see him become a key figure in the Rangers squad if a move was completed.