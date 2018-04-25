  • STV
McLeish: Hibs are like an unstoppable train right now

The Scotland boss has predicted an exciting conclusion to the race for second place.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has described Hibernian as an "unstoppable train" as they push for second place in the league but warned against writing off Aberdeen or Rangers.

Only three points separate the trio with four matches to go in the Premiership and with Celtic poised to win the league, the fight to finish as runners-up has intensified.

McLeish, an Aberdeen legend as a player and a former manager or Rangers and Hibs, pointed out how well the Dons recovered from a disappointing Scottish Cup exit but highlighted Hibs' unbeaten run, which continued with their win over Celtic on Saturday.

"Well Aberdeen bounced back really well last week after a poor cup semi-final, they did have Kenny McLean and Shay Logan back," he said.

"You need to have the players. It's not easy for a manager if he doesn't have the players, if he doesn't quite have the replacements for top players when they go out of the team, and that's always something that has to be factored in.

"It shows that Aberdeen are capable and their experience of getting the second place in the last few years is going to stand them in good stead.

"But Hibs are coming, like a train at the moment - an unstoppable train. It's going to be an exciting end to the season."

Rangers also came back from a bruising cup defeat with a win over Hearts and they currently occupy second place. Manager Graeme Murty has been under pressure and McLeish said that was part and parcel of being in charge at Ibrox.

"Well again it's hard to see Rangers not being in the top two," he said. "It's always a bit of a disaster if they don't get that and as we know in terms of football throughout the world Rangers and Celtic are amongst an elite group of clubs who have to win every single week.

"A draw's a disaster, a defeat is even worse. I can imagine the week that Graeme Murty had the week after the Celtic game but he bounced back with a good result."

Celtic could wrap up the title against their rivals on Sunday but the national team boss drew on his experience of the fixture and said although Brendan Rodgers' side were heavy favourites, it was a fixture that's notoriously difficult to predict.

"Celtic will be huge favourites," he said. "You know there's always hope in these games for the opposition who haven't done well.

"You know Rangers haven't done well these games and there's always anticipation for everybody- always thinking could this be the one that Rangers get the result.

"The odds would be stacked against them but you can never say an Old Firm game's going to go exactly to plan."

