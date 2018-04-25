Morgan confident of ousting stars from Celtic first team

PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee Lewis Morgan joins the Hoops in the summer.

Lewis Morgan has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season. SNS

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan has said he's confident he'll depose Celtic's high-profile attackers from starting berths and prove his worth when he moves to the Scottish champions.

PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee Morgan signed for the Hoops in January before immediately returning to the Saints.

The 21-year-old will join up with Brendan Rodgers' side in the summer having starred for St Mirren as the Paisley side marched to the Championship title.

Celtic have an array of talented front players, with James Forrest, Charly Musonda, Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and Patrick Roberts all capable of playing on the flank.

Morgan, however, believes he has the ability to force his way into Rodgers' plans.

He said: "I've got high expectations of myself, I've always said that.

"I'm confident in my ability, I know going in at Celtic is going to be a challenge but it's one I'll embrace.

"I've massive respect for all the players that are there, what they have achieved has been remarkable and I'll have to bide my time.

"But I've belief in myself that if I'm given a chance I'll show everyone why they were interested in the first place.

"The manager said he won't of brought me in if he didn't see me breaking into the first team.

"I understand the players there are top quality but I can learn and hopefully bring something different to what is already there."

Morgan's nomination for Young Player of the Year comes hot on the heels of his shortlisting for Championship Player of the Year.

The fleet-footed attacker insisted this time last year he'd have struggled to believe what lay ahead.

He added: "Looking back over the last twelve months, I don't think it would have been in my wildest dreams to be nominated for Young Player of the Year, Championship Player of the Year on the back of winning the league.

"Obviously, I've got my move to Celtic which is something every boy dreams of, to play for a club of that size and stature.

"It's been a brilliant season for me."