  • STV
  • MySTV

Morgan confident of ousting stars from Celtic first team

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee Lewis Morgan joins the Hoops in the summer.

Lewis Morgan has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season.
Lewis Morgan has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season. SNS

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan has said he's confident he'll depose Celtic's high-profile attackers from starting berths and prove his worth when he moves to the Scottish champions.

PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee Morgan signed for the Hoops in January before immediately returning to the Saints.

The 21-year-old will join up with Brendan Rodgers' side in the summer having starred for St Mirren as the Paisley side marched to the Championship title.

Celtic have an array of talented front players, with James Forrest, Charly Musonda, Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and Patrick Roberts all capable of playing on the flank.

Morgan, however, believes he has the ability to force his way into Rodgers' plans.

He said: "I've got high expectations of myself, I've always said that.

"I'm confident in my ability, I know going in at Celtic is going to be a challenge but it's one I'll embrace.

"I've massive respect for all the players that are there, what they have achieved has been remarkable and I'll have to bide my time.

"But I've belief in myself that if I'm given a chance I'll show everyone why they were interested in the first place.

"The manager said he won't of brought me in if he didn't see me breaking into the first team.

"I understand the players there are top quality but I can learn and hopefully bring something different to what is already there."

Morgan's nomination for Young Player of the Year comes hot on the heels of his shortlisting for Championship Player of the Year.

The fleet-footed attacker insisted this time last year he'd have struggled to believe what lay ahead.

He added: "Looking back over the last twelve months, I don't think it would have been in my wildest dreams to be nominated for Young Player of the Year, Championship Player of the Year on the back of winning the league.

"Obviously, I've got my move to Celtic which is something every boy dreams of, to play for a club of that size and stature.

"It's been a brilliant season for me."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.