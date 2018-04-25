Forrest: This has been my best season at Celtic so far

The Player of the Year nominee said the team are focused on a special end to the season.

Rise: Forrest has taken confidence from goals. SNS Group

Celtic winger James Forrest has said he's enjoying the best season of his career so far and hopes to stay at the club for more success.

Forrest's attacking displays have delivered 16 goals in all competitions and earned him a place on the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old reflected on his improvement so far and credited Brendan Rodgers with improving his game.

"I think I've grown in confidence from last season and kicked on this year," he said. "Definitely on a personal note it's been my best season and I just want to keep contributing to the team, score more goals and keep creating.

"For me, the manager has been different class. He's brought me so much confidence and, as long as they're working hard, lets the forward players express themselves. A lot of the boys have kicked on and it's only good for the team."

The team now stand on the verge of a "double treble" with the Premiership title almost won and a place in the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell secured.

Forrest said no one piece of silverware stood out more than another but that winning the league against rivals Rangers on Sunday would be special.

"Every trophy you win for Celtic, the next one is always the best one because it's now and it's a feel-good moment," he said. "We're just going to work hard in the next few days building up to the game and hopefully we can do it on Sunday in front of our own fans.

"The confidence for us is sky high. We know what's at stake and every Old Firm game is going to be a hard game. We need to have that respect and make sure that we're ready to go right from the start."

A thumping 4-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final gives the players a lift ahead of the league encounter but Forrest said that the fall-out at Ibrox from the result hadn't even been discussed by the Celtic players.

"If I'm being honest, not at all," he said. "We had a game the next week so we just focused on ourselves.

"We've got a chance to make history with the league and being in the cup final. Since the manager came in we've just kept focusing on ourselves."

