Celtic's Kieran Tierney 'buzzing' for Rangers clash

The Scotland left back has been nominated for the Young Player Of The Year award.

Tierney: Nominated for third year running. SNS Group

Celtic left back Kieran Tierney says he is 'buzzing' for this weekend's potential title clincher against Glasgow rivals Rangers.

The Scotland international was speaking after being nominated for the SPFL's Young Player Of The Year Award for a third year running.

And he can't wait for Sunday's Celtic Park clash as the Hoops look to wrap up their seventh league title win in a row after last weekends defeat at Hibernian.

He said: "We want to win the league as soon as possible, we are gutted we didn't do it last week and we would have loved to have done that but this is the next game to do it so we are buzzing for it.

"We haven't really been speaking about it in the dressing room, I think we all know what is at stake, everybody knows it is a big pressure match and it's a game we are looking forward to.

"We are just training well as always, working hard and we will be looking to play our usual way."

Despite a 4-0 semi-final win that will go down as one of the most one sided games in the fixtures history still fresh in the memory of both clubs Tierney believes their old rivals will put up a better fight this time.

He said: "It will be a tight game, the last twice we have played them at Celtic Park has been draws, obviously the Hampden game we scored a few goals but we all know it's going to be a hard game as they know what is at stake just as much as we do.

"Both teams are going to go out there wanting to win so it will be a really tight game."





"It will be a tight game, the last twice we have played them at Celtic Park have been draws." Kieran Tierney

Tierney had been watching on TV on Tuesday night as his rival for the Scotland left back spot was playing a starring role for Liverpool in their 5-2 Champions League semi final win against Roma.

But seeing his international team mate on the big stage never made the childhood Celtic fan one bit envious as he is currently living his own dream.

He said: "Andy (Robertson) done brilliant for Liverpool against Roma, it was another great performance from him in a huge game and he deserves to be playing at that level.

"But for me when I was growing up it was only Celtic I wanted to play for, I wanted to play in Champions League games for Celtic and that's just the way it's always been."

Despite their rivalry for the left back slot in Alex McLeish's line up both Tierney and Robertson have remained close friends who stay in contact after big games.

He said: "Andy will message me wishing me after big games and congratulating me when we win and I do the same for him. and we get on well on Scotland trips.

"For me when I was growing up it was only Celtic I wanted to play for, I wanted to play in Champions League games for Celtic and that's just the way it's always been." Kieran Tierney

"We got on well on Scotland trips and he is a big Celtic fan as well which is good."

Tierney has already been named as Young Player Of The Year for 2015/16 and 2016/17 so could add yet another treble to the collection if he scoops the award again this year.

Some onlookers might have had the 20-year-old as a potential contender for Player Of The Year but he reckons it is a toss up between his Celtic team mates Scott Brown and James Forrest who have been nominated alongside Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd and Hibernian's John McGinn.

Tierney said: "I think the people up for player of the year deserve to be there , I am still a young player so delighted to be where I am and I have been lucky enough to win it the last two years as well.

"I have worked hard again this season so it is a real honour for me to be nominated again.

"For the player of the year it is the hardest one yet and really tight between James Forrest and Broony.

"At the Celtic player of the year award I voted for Broony but both would be deserved winners, I voted Broony just because of how good a leader he is and how good a captain he is and I think he is inspirational for Celtic."

Tierney is nominated alongside Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and St Mirren's Lewis Morgan who has signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic.

