Rangers in talks with Steven Gerrard to become new manager

The former Liverpool and England captain is in the frame to replace Graeme Murty.

Steven Gerrard: In the frame to replace Graeme Murty. PA

Rangers have held talks with Steven Gerrard over the possibility of becoming the club's next manager.

Ibrox director of football Mark Allen is leading the search for the next boss and Gerrard is in the frame to replace Graeme Murty.

It's understood a number of candidates have expressed an interest in the post.

Rangers: Former Liverpool captain is in youth coaching role. PA

The former Liverpool and England captain, who retired as a player in 2016, was appointed manager of Liverpool's under 18s team last summer.

It's understood Allen is speaking to a number of candidates to take over the Ibrox hot seat, with Gerrard's name expected to be on a shortlist.

