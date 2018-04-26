Football Talk: Rangers blank duo, Arfield agrees deal 

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Ban: Miller and Wallace want answers. SNS Group

As one Glasgow derby draws near, the dust still hasn't settled on the last one, at least where Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are concerned.

The Ibrox duo were suspended by the club over the reaction to Rangers cup exit at the hands of Celtic but it's being reported that the players still don't know exactly what they are accused of doing wrong. Requests made via the players' union have fallen on deaf ears and it seems like an end to their exile won't come any time soon.

There is news of an incoming duo at the club though, with Scott Arfield said to have agreed a pre-contract deal and Allan McGregor close to finalising a return to Ibrox.

Elsewhere, Derby County are said to be keen on prising John Souttar away from Hearts but won't be given any encouragement while Hibs are refusing to be drawn into a war of words with Rangers over their decision to cut the away ticket allocation.

Mohammed Salah has been in the headlines again and after the Liverpool star's latest brilliant performance he's had a price tag of over £200m put on his head after Real Madrid were linked with a move. The Spanish giants have also been credited with an interest in signing four of Manchester City's title-winning team.

