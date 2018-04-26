Key dates for 2018/19 SPFL season revealed by league

Next season's fixtures will be announced by the SPFL on Friday, June 15.

The SPFL has confirmed the key dates for next season's league matches with the opening games scheduled for the weekend of Saturday August 4.

As expected, the winter break will return next season with the Premiership shutting down between Monday, December 31, 2018 and Friday, January 18, 2019.

The top flight will reach its conclusion on Sunday 19 May, with the Championship, League 1 and League 2 regular season ending on May 4 before the play-offs.

The two-leg Premiership play-off final is scheduled for Thursday, May 23 and Sunday, May 26 unless either or both of the sides reaches the Scottish Cup final.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We know that fixture publication day is an eagerly-anticipated date in the diary for fans across the country and we are very much looking forward to another exciting campaign of Scottish football in 2018/19.

"There is still plenty to play for this season, including a thrilling Helicopter Saturday title decider double in Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2 this weekend and the unrivalled tension and drama of the play-offs to follow next month."

