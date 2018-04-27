  • STV
  • MySTV

Football Talk: Clarke snubs Gers, Gerrard picks assistant

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Link: McAllister could be Rangers assistant.
Link: McAllister could be Rangers assistant. SNS Group

An outsider a week ago and hot favourite now, the talk around Steven Gerrard as next Rangers manager has intensified.

The former Liverpool and England star has held talks about the Ibrox job and it now appears he'll have some Scottish help in the dugout if he gets the job. Gary McAllister is said to be lined up to join the backroom team.

Gerrard isn't the only name to be linked with the job and Kilmarnock's rise under Steve Clarke meant interest was almost inevitable. Clarke has reportedly been approached but the manager made it clear he didn't want to be considered.

With all of this going on you could be forgiven for forgetting there's an Old Firm derby this weekend. Tom Rogic has given Celtic a boost ahead of the game by suggesting he would be happy to sign a new deal, Mikael Lustig has said he's fit to play and US fans will be able to watch the game, and all the rest of the SPFL action, on a new streaming service. 

Elsewhere, a Tottenham clearout could mean a move for Victor Wanyama, Claude Puel may be nearing the end of his time at Leicester and everyone wants Jonny Evans.


Top stories

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-5662343/Steven-Gerrard-set-make-Gary-McAllister-assistant-Rangers.html | default
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rangers-wait-steven-gerrard-after-12434221 | default
http://worldsoccertalk.com/2018/04/26/turner-sports-acquires-scottish-premiership-rights-stream-via-br-live/ | default
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-transfer-news/tom-rogic-opens-up-celtic-12432943 | default
https://www.scotsman.com/sport/football/teams/celtic/mikael-lustig-texts-swedish-media-says-he-expects-to-face-rangers-1-4731043 | default
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-5662819/Kris-Boyd-backed-Rangers-forward-Alfredo-Morelos-end-Old-Firm-drought.html | default
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-5662483/Tottenham-ready-sell-FOUR-team-stars-summer-raise-170m.html#ixzz5DoxWz29e | default
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2018/04/26/claude-puel-fighting-save-job-leicester-city-club-plans-big/ | default
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/west-ham-join-race-land-12433089 | default

ICYMI

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1413499-key-dates-for-2018-19-spfl-season-revealed-by-league/ | default

The back pages

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.