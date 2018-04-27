Football Talk: Clarke snubs Gers, Gerrard picks assistant

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

An outsider a week ago and hot favourite now, the talk around Steven Gerrard as next Rangers manager has intensified.

The former Liverpool and England star has held talks about the Ibrox job and it now appears he'll have some Scottish help in the dugout if he gets the job. Gary McAllister is said to be lined up to join the backroom team.

Gerrard isn't the only name to be linked with the job and Kilmarnock's rise under Steve Clarke meant interest was almost inevitable. Clarke has reportedly been approached but the manager made it clear he didn't want to be considered.

With all of this going on you could be forgiven for forgetting there's an Old Firm derby this weekend. Tom Rogic has given Celtic a boost ahead of the game by suggesting he would be happy to sign a new deal, Mikael Lustig has said he's fit to play and US fans will be able to watch the game, and all the rest of the SPFL action, on a new streaming service.

Elsewhere, a Tottenham clearout could mean a move for Victor Wanyama, Claude Puel may be nearing the end of his time at Leicester and everyone wants Jonny Evans.





