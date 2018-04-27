PFA Scotland announce Manager of the Year nominations

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon are in the running.

Contenders: Lennon and Rodgers are nominated. SNS Group

PFA Scotland have announced the four-man shortlist for their Manager of the Year award with three Premiership bosses up against a Championship winner.

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke and St Mirren's Jack Ross are all in the running for the prize, which will be awarded on Sunday, April 29.

Rodgers has been nominated after another strong season for Celtic, who are on course for a second successive treble.

The manager led his side to League Cup glory, is one point from retaining the Premiership title and has already booked a place in the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Lennon's recognition comes at the end of a season where the newly-promoted side have been fighting it out at the top end of the table and are still in contention for second place.

Clarke took over at Kilmarnock in October with the club facing serious relegation fears but transformed the team, taking them into the top six and establishing them as the form team of 2018.

Ross is the sole representative from the lower leagues but is in the running after a remarkable season with St Mirren.

After steering the club clear from relegation to League 1 last season, Ross has steered the side to a Championship title and promotion against the odds.