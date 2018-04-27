Klopp: Gerrard would have support if he joins Rangers

The Liverpool manager said he understands why clubs would be interested in Gerrard.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Steven Gerrard would have the club's blessing and support if he opted to become the next manager of Rangers.

Former Liverpool star Gerrard is now working as youth team coach at Anfield but has held discussions with Rangers about becoming the permanent successor to Pedro Caixinha at Ibrox.

Klopp made it clear that nobody at Liverpool would stand in the way of one of the most prominent figures at the club in recent years and said he could see why the former player would be a target for other clubs.

"I'm not worried," he said when asked about the prospect of losing Gerrard. "If, and a big if, something happens it's always clear Steven is, was and will ever be a Liverpool legend.

"Whatever he wants to do, we support him. It's as easy as that.

"I don't even know the situation at the moment, nobody told me any decision. I can imagine clubs are interested in signing Stevie.

"[He has] massive experience as a player and now a year as a manager so I would think about him as well if I owned a club. One day it will happen either here or somewhere else.

"It's his decision and he's old enough to decide things like that and we would support him."

'As long as he's not the Everton manager or Manchester United then we still would help him if he has questions.' Jurgen Klopp

Klopp spoke in positive terms about Gerrard's year in charge of the youth team and said even if he moved on, he would still be welcome to ask for help and advice from the club where he has spent his the vast majority of his career so far.

"If he wants, if he thinks he wants to do something different, big if, we would be completely happy for him and would support him," he added. "As long as he's not the Everton manager or Manchester United then we still would help him if he has questions. There's no doubt about that."

