  • STV
  • MySTV

Murty: I won't give Rangers job up without a fight

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The interim manager said he'll do all he can to ensure a strong finish to the season.

Determined: Murty believes he can land job.
Determined: Murty believes he can land job. SNS Group

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty has said he hasn't given up on being handed the job on a permanent basis despite the club speaking to Steven Gerrard about the job.

After filling in following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October, Murty was told he would remain in charge until the end of the season. 

Results, including a 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final, appeared to have ended his chances of securing the position and it emerged this week the club had held talks with former Liverpool player Gerrard.

As he prepares to take his team to Celtic Park for a match that could see the hosts secure the league title, Murty said he would fight on and that four wins from the team's remaining four matches could be enough to swing things in his favour.

"Listen, I'm in the role currently," he said. "I love the role. I'll do everything I possibly can to keep the role.

"I'll be fighting as hard as I possibly can in these last four games to finish as high up the table as I possibly can and do my job to the best of my ability.

"I think I've done a good job so far. We've gone from fourth to second with a squad of players that aren't mine, with a style of football that's starting to look like I want it to look.

"I am desperate for the opportunity to bring my own players in and put my real stamp on the team."

Murty denied talk of Gerrard or other candidates was a distraction ahead of Sunday's game, saying everyone within the squad was focused on beating Celtic.

"I can't let it [distract me]," he said. "There's always going to be speculation because this is a fantastic job.

"All I can do is concentrate on the group, make sure we're prepared and make sure we're ready for a massive, massive game and we represent ourselves properly.

"The situation hasn't changed. Everything outside our walls is just speculation. As far as I'm concerned and the players are concerned it's our biggest game of the season and we need to go and put a few things right.

"It's speculation beyond our control. All we can do is make sure that when the eyes of the world are watching, they see a proper Rangers team, not the team that we showed them last time. 

"We need to make sure that we take to the pitch with an aggressive manner and an intent to make sure we represent ourselves and the club and the fans properly."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.