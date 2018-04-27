Murty: I won't give Rangers job up without a fight

The interim manager said he'll do all he can to ensure a strong finish to the season.

Determined: Murty believes he can land job. SNS Group

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty has said he hasn't given up on being handed the job on a permanent basis despite the club speaking to Steven Gerrard about the job.

After filling in following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October, Murty was told he would remain in charge until the end of the season.

Results, including a 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final, appeared to have ended his chances of securing the position and it emerged this week the club had held talks with former Liverpool player Gerrard.

As he prepares to take his team to Celtic Park for a match that could see the hosts secure the league title, Murty said he would fight on and that four wins from the team's remaining four matches could be enough to swing things in his favour.

"Listen, I'm in the role currently," he said. "I love the role. I'll do everything I possibly can to keep the role.

"I'll be fighting as hard as I possibly can in these last four games to finish as high up the table as I possibly can and do my job to the best of my ability.

"I think I've done a good job so far. We've gone from fourth to second with a squad of players that aren't mine, with a style of football that's starting to look like I want it to look.

"I am desperate for the opportunity to bring my own players in and put my real stamp on the team."

Murty denied talk of Gerrard or other candidates was a distraction ahead of Sunday's game, saying everyone within the squad was focused on beating Celtic.

"I can't let it [distract me]," he said. "There's always going to be speculation because this is a fantastic job.

"All I can do is concentrate on the group, make sure we're prepared and make sure we're ready for a massive, massive game and we represent ourselves properly.

"The situation hasn't changed. Everything outside our walls is just speculation. As far as I'm concerned and the players are concerned it's our biggest game of the season and we need to go and put a few things right.

"It's speculation beyond our control. All we can do is make sure that when the eyes of the world are watching, they see a proper Rangers team, not the team that we showed them last time.

"We need to make sure that we take to the pitch with an aggressive manner and an intent to make sure we represent ourselves and the club and the fans properly."

