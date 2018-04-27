  • STV
Rodgers surprised by Gerrard's talks with Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Celtic manager said his former player has to find the right club to start management.

Choice: Rodgers said picking the right club is key.
SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he was surprised by Steven Gerrard holding talks with Rangers about their managerial vacancy but says the Englishman has to ensure he picks the right club to start his career with.

Gerrard played under Rodgers at Liverpool and has been working as a youth coach at the Anfield club but has been in discussions about becoming the permanent successor to Pedro Caixinha at Ibrox.

Rodgers said he had been aware of Gerrard's ambition to move into management and said that, from his own experience, choosing the right time and the right club to start with.

"I've seen the speculation over the last couple of days," he said. "I was a little bit surprised when I saw it.

"I think the most important thing when you're starting out is about when you feel the time is right and you feel ready.

"Especially when it's your first job, it's not about a club, it's about the right club.

"If the speculation is right and Stevie has spoken to them then there may be something in that, that he feels it is the right club.

"He's always wanted to be a manager. I know from my time working closely with him at Liverpool it was something that he wanted to do.

"So if it happens for him then he'll obviously feel it's right for him and the right club to start at."

Rodgers' own focus is on preparing his side to face Rangers at Celtic Park on Sunday. Celtic could clinch the title ahead of their rivals, a scenario the SPFL hoped to avoid when scheduling the fixtures.

The Celtic boss had said he thought that was the wrong move before the post-split fixtures were announced and said that if that was the intention then the league had failed in their aims.

"It clearly wasn't overly thought out because they sent us to the most in-form team last week away to Hibs," he said. "So clearly there wasn't too much thought put in.

"The way it works up here and how the split goes your last five games are going to be tough games. For us, we just want to win it as early as we can. We've got four opportunities to win it and we want to take it on the next one."

Rodgers said he was looking forward to a charged atmosphere and what could be another memorable occasion for the club's support.

"When we start out at the beginning of the season we aim to win every competition that we enter," he said. "At the weekend we have the chance to secure the title so it's going to be a great occasion.

"I'm sure it will be a brilliant atmosphere and I'm really looking forward to the game in relation to the passion and noise of the supporters and what the day can bring.

"At the same time, we have to concentrate on our performance and look to be as controlled and as dominant as we have been and, equally, as aggressive. It's another opportunity for us to achieve one of our targets."

