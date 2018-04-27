Boyata: The Old Firm derby is crazier than I expected

The Celtic defender still enjoys the thrill of playing in the high-stakes fixture.

Crazy: Boyata (centre) says the derby has something special. SNS Group

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has said he is amazed by the atmosphere of the Glasgow derby and it has an energy beyond what he expected when he arrived at the club.

Boyata is expected to start for Brendan Rodgers' side when they play host to Rangers on Sunday, knowing a positive result will seal a seventh successive league title.

The Belgian says his experience of the fixture has shown him it has an intensity beyond that of other derbies and that surprised him after he joined from Manchester City.

"It is crazy," he said. "For me, coming from abroad and not knowing the history, at first when I heard about it I thought it was just a derby game like I would see in Manchester but it is definitely not.

"It is much crazier. But it is a game you want to play in.

"When you are on the pitch it is unbelievable.

"For the moment we have been on the good side of it so it is a moment we have always enjoyed.

"As a player you can see how it feels for the people around us and it is good to be there."

