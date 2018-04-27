Cerny: Three points mean more than personal landmark

The Partick Thistle goalkeeper said three points against St Johnstone is vital.

Cerny: 100 appearances for the Jags. SNS

Partick Thistle keeper Tomas Cerny insists the quest for three points against St Johnstone "100 per cent" overshadows his 100th appearance for the Jags.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper signed for the Maryhill club from Hibernian in 2015 and is set to become a Thistle centenarian in Perth.

However, despite beating his former club Hamilton 2-1 last week with their first victory in 11 games, the Maryhill side are just one point ahead of bottom side Ross County with four post-split fixtures remaining and survival is all that concerns Cerny.

The former Czech Republic Under-21 player said: "It means a lot. It seemed far away when I first signed here, three years ago.

"So making my 100th appearance means a lot personally but in the grand scheme of things it doesn't really mean anything.

"It is a big game for the club and we have to do our best to win it.

"The most important thing at the moment is to prepare for every game and do the same as we did last week, it was a much better performance last Saturday and finally we got the three points.

"We need to build on that and try to get as many points as we can before the end of the season.

"We have won games before but if we don't win the next one or don't perform well then it doesn't mean anything. "So we have to make sure we are ready for Saturday.

"Things don't happen on their own, we have to make them happen."

Cerny was promoted to the Ladbrokes Premiership with Hamilton in 2008 and then relegated three years later and it is an experience he does not want to repeat with Thistle, who managed a top-six finish last season.

He said: "It is such a long time ago but it is definitely something you don't want to experience again or even think about that much.

"It is important to just focus on the next game.

"It is part of football but it something that you don't want to experience personally.

"Arguably the quality in the dressing room is the same, potentially even better.

"We just haven't been able to put performances together as a team."

