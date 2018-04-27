  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers stand-in keeper Alnwick insists confidence high

Paul Gallacher

Ibrox deputy 'buzzing and ready to go' ahead of his first Old Firm appearance.

Alnwick says he's ready to face Celtic.
Alnwick says he's ready to face Celtic. SNS Group

Rangers' goalkeeper Jak Alnwick insists confidence is high in the Ibrox dressing room ahead of Sunday's latest meeting with Celtic, despite a 4-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Alnwick, 24, is expecting to start the derby, with regular number one Wes Foderingham sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"We know we weren't good enough on the day," he said of the 4-0 defeat. "We had prepared right, but then on the day we just didn't turn up.

"It was a hard defeat in the semi-finals but it's about reacting and what you do next, if we go out on Sunday positively then we've got a chance.

"We don't want to look in the past, we want to give the fans something from us. We are concentrated on winning the game - there are no issues with confidence."

Spats between players broke out in the Rangers dressing room after the semi-final, leading to club suspensions for Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace.

But Alnwick believes the squad is united and behind manager Graeme Murty, despite speculation over his future.

"There's a lot of experience in there," he said. "Graham Dorrans - he's played Premier League, he knows what this is all about.

"We've got Jamie Murphy, Russell Martin and Bruno Alves - who has won trophies.

"As well, a lot of the younger lads like James Tavernier have had experience and been at this club for a long time. We're all together.

"We have just got to get behind the gaffer that's in charge and have respect for him.

"He's the man in charge just now - we're going to give everything for him."

Alnwick has only made two appearances since joining Rangers on a three-year contract in January 2017.

He stepped in last week and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Hearts and insists he's not daunted by the prospect of facing Celtic.

"You come up here to a big club like Rangers to play in these sort of games, it's what you dream of and everyone would love to play in these games," he said.

"So, if I get that chance then I'll be buzzing and ready to go.

"I've played in a lot of big games when I was at Newcastle. I played against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

"But, across the whole, this is the biggest one in terms of how much fans want to really win the game and I think it is right up there for me personally."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.