Dundee manager dismisses Glen Kamara speculation

Neil McCann has played down reports linking former Arsenal man with a move to Glasgow.

McCann: Played down Kamara rumours. SNS Group

Dundee manager Neil McCann has played down reports that Glen Kamara could be on his way out of the club.

The former Arsenal midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from Celtic and Rangers, while Swansea are also believed to be keen on the 22-year-old, who joined the club last summer.

Kamara has been a stand-out player for the Dark Blues this term despite an overall disappointing campaign at Dens Park that has seen the club fighting against relegation for much of the season and McCann has dismissed suggestions he could lose his midfielder just a year into his contract.

He said:"It's all speculation.

"But what I would say is it's understandable why there has been speculation, he has been superb this year."

He added: "(He is) a guy who is under contract and we have had no offers.

"It's a question that is pointless to answer, other than to say I am here trying to build a team but before I start looking to next season, I have a job to do this season."

McCann's focus remains on the current season and a trip to Fir Park to face Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell on Saturday in a game that could virtually seal their safety in the Premiership this season.

Dundee are five points clear of the bottom two with four games to play following a crucial late winner over St Johnstone last weekend, but despite his side flirting with relegation throughout the campaign, McCann insists he is still setting his sights on catching Saints and Well in seventh and eight.

He said: "You have to be mindful (of what's around you).

"But I always try to look upwards and St Johnstone and Motherwell are above us. We have had two of those sides to face right off the bat, and I'm always of the mind that I like to catch people.

"Targets are good and you should always try and achieve the highest possible finish.

"Of course Motherwell are in our sights, but we will need to be at our best."

