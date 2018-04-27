Aberdeen into second place after victory over Hearts

Celtic will now need a win against Rangers if they are to clinch 7-in-a-row on Sunday.

Victory: Aberdeen move into second after beating Hearts. SNS

Aberdeen have defeated Hearts to move into second place and leave Celtic needing a win if they want to clinch the title against Rangers on Sunday.

First half goals from defender Anthony O'Conner and former Hoops winger Gary Mackay-Steven gave the Dons a 2-0 lead at the break.

The win moves Derek McInnes' men to within seven points of the champions with three games to go, one less than the Parkhead side who still have four to play.

Brendan Rodgers' team will now have to beat their Glasgow rivals at Celtic Park to guarantee their seventh-league title win in a row this weekend.

Aberdeen went into Friday nights game in a three-way battle with Rangers and Hibernian for the runner up spot.

And in a dominant first half they opened the scoring when O'Conner turned in from a corner on the 21st minute.

They then went two ahead 15 minutes later when a Mackay-Steven strike gave Hearts a mountain to climb.

Despite their best efforts the Edinburgh side were unable to get back into the match and very rarely troubled Joe Lewis in the Aberdeen goals.

Aberdeen are now three points ahead of Rangers who have a game more to play and a superior goal difference.

Hibernian remain in 4th place and six points behind the Dons.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.