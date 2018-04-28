Douglas Rae steps down as Greenock Morton chairman

Rae is to end his 17-year tenure as chairman following Saturday's match with Inverness.

Douglas Rae OBE is to step down as Greenock Morton chairman following Saturday's match with Inverness, bringing a close to his 17-year tenure in the post.

Lifelong Ton supporter Rae will hand over the reigns to his son Crawford, while he moves into a role as honorary vice president.

Rae, owner of local confectionery firm Golden Casket, said he was stepping aside due to health issues.

In a statement on the club's website, he said: "It is with great reluctance that I announce I will be taking a back seat following this afternoon's fixture against Inverness Caledonian Thistle due to health issues, but I am, at the same time, delighted to take on the role of honorary club president and now watch only from a distance.

"I have to admit that I have allowed my heart to rule my footballing decisions over the last two decades and, while not always getting it right during my tenure, I have always acted in what I believed to be the best interests of Greenock Morton Football Club at all times.

"I have been honoured to have been the club's main custodian over the last 17 years and I would like to take this opportunity to salute all our wonderful fans for their resolve, backing, and unstinting support during my tenure."

Mr Rae was the recipient of an OBE in the Queen's 2016 birthday honours list.