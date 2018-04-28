Kettlewell left speechless by officials in Hamilton loss

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell questioned why Darian MacKinnon wasn't sent off.

Stuart Kettlewell looks on as Ross County lose 2-0 to Hamilton. SNS

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell was left bemused by referee Bobby Madden's decision not to send off Hamilton Accies midfielder Darian MacKinnon after just 20 seconds of play.

MacKinnon found his name in the referee's book almost immediately after his high boot left Staggies counterpart Jamie Lindsay in need of extended treatment.

The hosts would go on to claim a priceless 2-0 win thanks to goals from Dougie Imrie and David Templeton - a result that leaves County rooted to the bottom of the Premiership with three games left.

Kettlewell was left speechless by how the officials handled MacKinnon's early challenge, but said the call couldn't be used as an excuse for the Staggies' damaging loss.

He said: "I would like somebody to explain to me how it's not a red card in the first few minutes of the game,"

"If that's not endangering an opponent, I don't know what it is.

"From where I'm standing, that's seriously endangering an opponent and it doesn't matter what stage of the game it's at.

"I don't want to make excuses, that's not why we lost the game, we lost the game because we didn't play in a manner we expected to."

He added: "I spoke to the linesman and asked the question - and he almost scoffed and said it was no way a red card, which leaves me speechless.

"I don't want to make it a side issue. We lost the game because Hamilton were better than us in the second half."

Imrie opened the scoring for Accies from the spot after Marcus Fraser was penalised for pulling Lewis Ferguson's jersey at a corner.

Kettlewell had no qualms with the call. He said: "No complaints for me for the penalty. It is a penalty,"

Hamilton boss Martin Canning said his side were due a big decision going their way.

On the red card incident, Canning said: "Some referees might give that as a red card. The fact it was so early in the game, maybe it isn't.

"I have been saying for a while that things even themselves out and we were due a break."

The win created breathing space for Accies in their battle to avoid the drop.

Canning added: "With games running out, every game is a massive three points and with three to go, the points at this stage of the season are priceless.

"We have to go and do it again next week but in terms of today, I thought we played well and deserved to win the game."