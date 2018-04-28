  • STV
  • MySTV

A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Hamilton, Hibs and Motherwell secured wins while Partick Thistle grabbed a late point.

Jamie Maclaren celebrates after restoring Hibs' lead against Kilmarnock.
Jamie Maclaren celebrates after restoring Hibs' lead against Kilmarnock. SNS

Hamilton 2-0 Ross County

Hamilton gave themselves breathing space in the battle to avoid the drop by beating bottom side Ross County 2-0.

Dougie Imrie broke the deadlock from the spot after referee Bobby Madden penalised Marcus Fraser for pulling Lewis Ferguson's jersey in the box.

Accies attacker David Templeton doubled the hosts' lead soon after in the second half when he finished coolly from close range.

Hibs 5-3 Kilmarnock

Hibs won an eight-goal thriller at Easter Road to keep alive their hopes of finishing second in the Premiership.

The hosts went ahead through Scott Allan, but Kilmarnock hauled themselves back on level terms when Kris Boyd nodded home.

Steven Whittaker put Neil Lennon's side back in front, only for Killie defender Stuart Findlay to again restore parity.

Aussie forward Jamie Maclaren gave Hibs the lead for a third time soon after, before Florian Kamberi doubled the advantage.

Boyd reduced the deficit with his second, but Hibs held on for the points.

Motherwell 2-1 Dundee

Motherwell came from behind to beat Dundee 2-1 at Fir Park.

The Dark Blues went in front when Steven Caulker's header was knocked into the net by Genseric Kasunga - who was to be stretchered off the field after taking ill before the start of the second half.

Ryan Bowman restored parity for Stephen Robinson's side, before Cedric Kipre scored his first goal for the Steelmen in the second half to complete the turnaround.

St Johnstone 1-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle claimed a crucial point in Perth thanks to Connor Sammon's late penalty.

Joe Shaugnessy headed Saints in front during the first half.

But with two minutes left Jags winger Ryan Edwards was adjudged to have been hauled back in the box and Sammon stepped up to convert the spot kick.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.