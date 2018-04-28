A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Hamilton, Hibs and Motherwell secured wins while Partick Thistle grabbed a late point.

Jamie Maclaren celebrates after restoring Hibs' lead against Kilmarnock. SNS

Hamilton 2-0 Ross County

Hamilton gave themselves breathing space in the battle to avoid the drop by beating bottom side Ross County 2-0.

Dougie Imrie broke the deadlock from the spot after referee Bobby Madden penalised Marcus Fraser for pulling Lewis Ferguson's jersey in the box.

Accies attacker David Templeton doubled the hosts' lead soon after in the second half when he finished coolly from close range.

Hibs 5-3 Kilmarnock

Hibs won an eight-goal thriller at Easter Road to keep alive their hopes of finishing second in the Premiership.

The hosts went ahead through Scott Allan, but Kilmarnock hauled themselves back on level terms when Kris Boyd nodded home.

Steven Whittaker put Neil Lennon's side back in front, only for Killie defender Stuart Findlay to again restore parity.

Aussie forward Jamie Maclaren gave Hibs the lead for a third time soon after, before Florian Kamberi doubled the advantage.

Boyd reduced the deficit with his second, but Hibs held on for the points.

Motherwell 2-1 Dundee

Motherwell came from behind to beat Dundee 2-1 at Fir Park.

The Dark Blues went in front when Steven Caulker's header was knocked into the net by Genseric Kasunga - who was to be stretchered off the field after taking ill before the start of the second half.

Ryan Bowman restored parity for Stephen Robinson's side, before Cedric Kipre scored his first goal for the Steelmen in the second half to complete the turnaround.

St Johnstone 1-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle claimed a crucial point in Perth thanks to Connor Sammon's late penalty.

Joe Shaugnessy headed Saints in front during the first half.

But with two minutes left Jags winger Ryan Edwards was adjudged to have been hauled back in the box and Sammon stepped up to convert the spot kick.