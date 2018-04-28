Ayr pip Raith Rovers to promotion on dramatic final day

Ayr claimed the League One title, while Montrose have achieved promotion from League Two.

Ayr supporters invade the pitch after their team wins League One. SNS

Ayr United claimed the League One title and stole promotion to the Championship from Raith Rovers' grasp in the process by beating Albion Rovers 2-0.

Ian McCall's side went into Helicopter Saturday a point behind Raith, but a goalless draw at Stark's Park opened the door for the Honest Men to leapfrog their rivals.

Goals from Craig Moore and Declan McDaid secured the title, whilst also simultaneously relegating Albion to League Two as Queen's Park won 3-0 against Arbroath.

Elsewhere on a dramatic final day across the lower leagues, Montrose achieved promotion from the bottom tier for the first time since 1996 as they were crowned League Two champions.

A 1-1 draw with Elgin ensured Stewart Petrie's side finished a point clear of nearest challengers Peterhead, who won 2-1 against Edinburgh City.

In the Championship, Inverness missed out on the play-offs despite winning seven of their last eight games.

Dunfermline's victory over Dumbarton ensured the Pars finished fourth at Caley Thistle's expense. Livingston and Dundee United finished second and third respectively.

Brechin's dismal campaign in the second tier was rounded off with a 5-1 loss to Queen of the South, a result which ensures the Angus team failed to win a game all season.