Overview of lower league play-offs fixture schedule

The layout of the matches to decide who goes up and who goes down summarised.

Dundee United and Livingston both feature in the Championship play-offs. SNS

The play-off picture became clearer following a dramatic final day across the lower leagues.

Victory for Dunfermline ensured they secured a spot in the play-offs for promotion to the top tier at Inverness' expense.

The Pars will face Dundee United in the quarter-finals, while second placed Livingston take on whoever finishes second from bottom in the Premiership.

Raith Rovers were pipped to the League 1 title by Ayr. They will look to bounce back when they face Alloa in the play-off semi-finals. Abroath take on Championship strugglers Dumbarton in the other tie.

Peterhead also narrowly missed out on promotion from League 2 as Montrose were crowned champions. They now face Stirling Albion in the play-off semi-finals, while Stenhousemuir take on Queen's Park.

Cowdenbeath look set to face Cove Rangers in the League 2 play-off final after the Highland League side defeated Spartans 4-0 in the first leg.

Premiership play-offs

Play-off quarter-final, first leg

Tuesday 1 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Dunfermline v Dundee United

Play-off quarter final, second leg

Friday 4 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Dundee United v Dunfermline

Play-off semi-final, first leg

Monday 7 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Quarter-final winner v Livingston

Friday 11 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Livingston v Quarter-final winner, kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off final, first leg

Thursday 17 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Semi-final winner v 11th in Premiership kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off final, second leg

Sunday 20 May, kick-off 3.30pm

11th in Premiership v Semi-final winner

Championship play-offs

Play-off semi-finals, first leg

Wednesday 2 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Dumbarton Kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 5 May, 2018, kick-off 3pm

Dumbarton v Arbroath

Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic

Play-off final, first leg

Wednesday 9 May, kick off 7.45pm

Play-off final, second leg

Sunday 13 May, kick-off 4.10pm

Note: Highest-ranked team in terms of league position will have home advantage in the second leg of the Championship play-off final

League One play-offs

Play-off semi-finals, first leg

Wednesday 2 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Stenhousemuir v Queen's Park

Play-off semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 5 May, kick-off 3pm

Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir

Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Play-off final, first leg

Wednesday 9 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off final, second leg

Saturday 12 May, Kick-off 3.00pm

Note: Highest-ranked team in terms of league position will have home advantage in the second leg of the League 1 play-off final

League Two play-offs

League 2 play-off final, first leg

Saturday 5 May, kick-off 3pm

Cove Rangers or Spartans v Cowdenbeath

League 2 play-off final, second leg

Saturday 12 May, kick-off 3pm

Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers or Spartans