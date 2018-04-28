  • STV
Overview of lower league play-offs fixture schedule

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The layout of the matches to decide who goes up and who goes down summarised.

Dundee United and Livingston both feature in the Championship play-offs.
SNS

The play-off picture became clearer following a dramatic final day across the lower leagues.

Victory for Dunfermline ensured they secured a spot in the play-offs for promotion to the top tier at Inverness' expense.

The Pars will face Dundee United in the quarter-finals, while second placed Livingston take on whoever finishes second from bottom in the Premiership.

Raith Rovers were pipped to the League 1 title by Ayr. They will look to bounce back when they face Alloa in the play-off semi-finals. Abroath take on Championship strugglers Dumbarton in the other tie.

Peterhead also narrowly missed out on promotion from League 2 as Montrose were crowned champions. They now face Stirling Albion in the play-off semi-finals, while Stenhousemuir take on Queen's Park.

Cowdenbeath look set to face Cove Rangers in the League 2 play-off final after the Highland League side defeated Spartans 4-0 in the first leg.

Premiership play-offs

Play-off quarter-final, first leg

Tuesday 1 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Dunfermline v Dundee United

Play-off quarter final, second leg

Friday 4 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Dundee United v Dunfermline

Play-off semi-final, first leg

Monday 7 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Quarter-final winner v Livingston

Friday 11 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Livingston v Quarter-final winner, kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off final, first leg

Thursday 17 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Semi-final winner v 11th in Premiership kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off final, second leg

Sunday 20 May, kick-off 3.30pm

11th in Premiership v Semi-final winner

Championship play-offs

Play-off semi-finals, first leg

Wednesday 2 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Dumbarton Kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 5 May, 2018, kick-off 3pm

Dumbarton v Arbroath

Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic

Play-off final, first leg

Wednesday 9 May, kick off 7.45pm

Play-off final, second leg

Sunday 13 May, kick-off 4.10pm

Note: Highest-ranked team in terms of league position will have home advantage in the second leg of the Championship play-off final

League One play-offs 

Play-off semi-finals, first leg

Wednesday 2 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Stenhousemuir v Queen's Park

Play-off semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 5 May, kick-off 3pm

Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir

Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Play-off final, first leg

Wednesday 9 May, kick-off 7.45pm

Play-off final, second leg

Saturday 12 May, Kick-off 3.00pm

Note: Highest-ranked team in terms of league position will have home advantage in the second leg of the League 1 play-off final

League Two play-offs

League 2 play-off final, first leg

Saturday 5 May, kick-off 3pm

Cove Rangers or Spartans v Cowdenbeath

League 2 play-off final, second leg

Saturday 12 May, kick-off 3pm

Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers or Spartans

