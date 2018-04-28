Overview of lower league play-offs fixture schedule
The layout of the matches to decide who goes up and who goes down summarised.
The play-off picture became clearer following a dramatic final day across the lower leagues.
Victory for Dunfermline ensured they secured a spot in the play-offs for promotion to the top tier at Inverness' expense.
The Pars will face Dundee United in the quarter-finals, while second placed Livingston take on whoever finishes second from bottom in the Premiership.
Raith Rovers were pipped to the League 1 title by Ayr. They will look to bounce back when they face Alloa in the play-off semi-finals. Abroath take on Championship strugglers Dumbarton in the other tie.
Peterhead also narrowly missed out on promotion from League 2 as Montrose were crowned champions. They now face Stirling Albion in the play-off semi-finals, while Stenhousemuir take on Queen's Park.
Cowdenbeath look set to face Cove Rangers in the League 2 play-off final after the Highland League side defeated Spartans 4-0 in the first leg.
Premiership play-offs
Play-off quarter-final, first leg
Tuesday 1 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Dunfermline v Dundee United
Play-off quarter final, second leg
Friday 4 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Dundee United v Dunfermline
Play-off semi-final, first leg
Monday 7 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Quarter-final winner v Livingston
Friday 11 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Livingston v Quarter-final winner, kick-off 7.45pm
Play-off final, first leg
Thursday 17 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Semi-final winner v 11th in Premiership kick-off 7.45pm
Play-off final, second leg
Sunday 20 May, kick-off 3.30pm
11th in Premiership v Semi-final winner
Championship play-offs
Play-off semi-finals, first leg
Wednesday 2 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers
Arbroath v Dumbarton Kick-off 7.45pm
Play-off semi-finals, second leg
Saturday 5 May, 2018, kick-off 3pm
Dumbarton v Arbroath
Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic
Play-off final, first leg
Wednesday 9 May, kick off 7.45pm
Play-off final, second leg
Sunday 13 May, kick-off 4.10pm
Note: Highest-ranked team in terms of league position will have home advantage in the second leg of the Championship play-off final
League One play-offs
Play-off semi-finals, first leg
Wednesday 2 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Stirling Albion v Peterhead
Stenhousemuir v Queen's Park
Play-off semi-finals, second leg
Saturday 5 May, kick-off 3pm
Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir
Peterhead v Stirling Albion
Play-off final, first leg
Wednesday 9 May, kick-off 7.45pm
Play-off final, second leg
Saturday 12 May, Kick-off 3.00pm
Note: Highest-ranked team in terms of league position will have home advantage in the second leg of the League 1 play-off final
League Two play-offs
League 2 play-off final, first leg
Saturday 5 May, kick-off 3pm
Cove Rangers or Spartans v Cowdenbeath
League 2 play-off final, second leg
Saturday 12 May, kick-off 3pm
Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers or Spartans