Clarke slams ref after Killie boss sent off in Hibs defeat

Steve Clarke was sent to the stands at half-time during Kilmarnock's 5-3 loss to Hibs.

Steve Clarke makes a call to the Kilmarnock dugout during the second half. SNS

Steve Clarke said the "general performance" of referee Don Robertson was to blame for the Kilmarnock boss getting sent to the stand at half-time in his side's 5-3 loss to Hibs.

Killie went into the break level after Kris Boyd cancelled out Scott Allan's opener.

Clarke, however, bemoaned two decisions by Robertson to wave away penalty claims from the visitors after first Jordan Jones and then Stephen O'Donnell went to ground inside the box.

Former Chelsea coach Clarke would be given his marching orders at the break.

He would then watch on as Steven Whittaker, Jamie Maclaren, Florian Kamberi and Brandon Barker scored second-half goals that secured victory for Hibs despite efforts from Kilmarnock stopper Stuart Findlay and Boyd again.

Clarke said: "Probably the best (thing) to say about the referee is I have never commented on a referee and today I got sent off.

"It was just the general performance from the referee. Obviously (the penalty claims) were in my thoughts at half-time.

"I spoke to him as I was going out for the second half as obviously I have work to do at half-time.

"I didn't know until I was going to the pitch for the second half and he just asked me to watch it from upstairs and I said 'as long as he supplies the ticket I will be fine'."

I am fed up talking about Rangers. There was no contact from anybody and, as far as I know, an official approach to the club." Steve Clarke

Clarke was again linked with the manager's job at Rangers during the week.

When asked about it again, he said: "I am fed up talking about Rangers.

"There was no contact from anybody and, as far as I know, an official approach to the club."

Hibs boss Neil Lennon understood his counterparts' frustration at been removed from the touchline.

He said: "I don't know why he got sent to the stand. Steve Clarke is the last person to lose his temper with anybody.

"Steve isn't like that. I have total sympathy for him in that, he can't do his job for the second half, it is not right."

Hibs kept their hopes of finishing second alive by extending their unbeaten run in the Premiership to 11 games.

Lennon added: "It was a great game with two teams going out for the win.

"I have to pay tribute to Kilmarnock, they were superb and the game could have quite easily ended in a draw but I am pleased with the character we showed.

"The only criticism is the first goal we conceded, to leave Kris Boyd free in our box is criminal really but they scored two other good goals."