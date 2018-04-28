  • STV
Dundee boss McCann allays fears for Kusunga after scare

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Genseric Kusunga fell to the ground just before the restart in Motherwell's 2-1 win.

Genseric Kusunga was stretchered off before the second half following extensive medical attention.
Dundee manager Neil McCann feared for Genseric Kusunga as the "absolutely sparkled" defender struggled to breathe at Motherwell, but said the Angolan's condition had since improved.

Kusunga received around 10 minutes of medical attention as the second half was due to get underway, before he was taken off on a stretcher whilst holding an oxygen mask to his face.

The 30-year-old had required treatment earlier in the match following a collision as he netted a 23rd minute opener for the Dark Blues.

"He seems okay," said McCann, who also lost Sofien Moussa to a calf injury. "It's not great when you see a player just sitting down.

"I went over to see him myself and he looked absolutely sparkled.

"He had chest pains, he was struggling to breathe.

"I think it was maybe a result of an impact he got at the goal when he took one on the chest.

"The doctor seems satisfied that it's not anything sinister.

"I was thinking it was something more sinister than that but he seems to be okay.

"It was almost like a boxer, his eyes seemed gone, but he's with us, he seems to be back lucid again and is feeling okay."

Kusunga's opener was cancelled out by Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman, before Cedric Kipre netted his first goal for the Steelmen to complete the turnaround.

Dundee pressed for an equaliser, and should have found one when Mark O'Hara found space in the box only to volley over from six yards.

McCann said: "Particularly the second half, we were really really good at times.

We played football absolutely the way I want to play it.

"We stretched Motherwell and caused them loads of problems and they had to change things a couple of times to try and stop us.

"We made so many chances and didn't take them. It's been - not even the story of our season - but against Motherwell in particular, we have outplayed them and come away with nothing. And I know the reason why, we just haven't taken our chances."

The win guaranteed Motherwell's top-flight status.

Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson said it was a relief to no longer have to look over their shoulders.

He said: "It would have taken a minor miracle for us to go down but obviously I can sleep a wee bit easier," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"We have to make sure we continue in the next three games to solidify seventh."

Robinson eased concerns over Bowman's fitness after the striker was substituted not long after scoring.

"He's fine," he said. "It's a kick that swelled up a bit. We took him off as a precaution."

