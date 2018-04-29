Team news: Edouard starts for Celtic,  Halliday returns

Celtic and Rangers have named their sides for the Premiership derby at Celtic Park.

Start: Edouard leads the line for Celtic. SNS

Brendan Rodgers has called on Odsonne Edouard to lead the line against Rangers at Celtic Park, while injury has given Andy Halliday a return for the visitors.

Edouard has been given the nod ahead of Leigh Griffiths in a match where Celtic could clinch the Premiership title.

The young Frenchman is the spearhead of an attacking line-up from Rodgers.

Craig Gordon starts in goal behind a back four of Kieran Tierney, Kristoffer Ajer, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig.

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham start in the centre of the park behind Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and James Forrest with Edouard as striker.

For Rangers, Wes Foderingham remains out so Jak Alnick starts in goal behind a back four of Halliday, Russell Martin, Ross McCrorie and James Tavernier.

Jason Holt, Graeme Dorrans and Josh Windass form a midfield trio with Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy playing wide of Jason Cummings in attack.