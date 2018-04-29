Celtic thump Rangers 5-0 to win the Premiership title

Brendan Rodgers' side sealed a seventh successive title with victory at Celtic Park.

Opener: Edouard scored twice for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have clinched a seventh successive league title with a thumping 5-0 win over Rangers .

Brendan Rodgers' side needed a point to ensure that they would finish as champions once again but turned on the style to record a handsome win over their city rivals.

Rangers were looking to deliver an improved performance after a 4-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup two weeks ago but instantly found themselves under pressure as Celtic dominated possession in the early stages. Odsonne Edouard, preferred to Leigh Griffiths in attack, prodded home a low cross from Kieran Tierney to put his side in control after just 14 minutes.

That early lead spurred Celtic on and though they created plenty of chances, they had to wait until just before half-time to add to the scoreline. Again, it was Edouard who made the difference, carrying the ball into the box before firing his shot beyond Jak Alnwick in the Rangers goal just four minutes before the break.

Things went from bad to worse for Rangers when they conceded again before getting up the tunnel. James Forrest wove between defenders before scoring the third.

After the break there was no let-up from Celtic. Midfielder Tom Rogic scored the fourth after 47 minutes, guiding the ball home after a frenetic spell where Alnwick had denied Callum McGregor.

Seven minutes later, McGregor was to get his goal. Edouard turned provider this time, bursting down the left before playing in a low ball that the Scotland midfielder guided into the net.

With the result beyond doubt, there was no further scoring before the final whistle when celebrated another league win and a step closer to what would be a historic 'double treble' should they beat Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final to record a clean sweep of domestic trophies for the second season in a row.