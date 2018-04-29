Rodgers: We could have scored seven or eight today

The Celtic boss says this league title is a greater achievement than the unbeaten season.

Drive: Rodgers says his side will improve. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers applauded his Celtic players for their latest title triumph and the manner in which they defeated Rangers.

The champions swept aside their rivals in a 5-0 victory to seal their seventh successive title and the Celtic boss said that the scoreline could have been even more emphatic.

"We scored five and it was probably going on seven or eight," Rodgers said. "Their keeper made some great saves.

"It's a great tribute to the work of the players that with the scrutiny they are under they perform like that.

"I wasn't aware [of the record scoreline] but we should have done. We should have had seven but we'll take five."

The title win puts Celtic one game away from a 'double treble' and reflecting on the unbeaten season before, Rodgers said this achievement was greater coming after the efforts expended to win all three trophies last season.

"The performance was outstanding," he said.

"This title this year is definitely better than last, even though we went unbeaten last year.

"I think when I came in last year there was expectation, of course, but to then have had that season and come in to this one with very little break, to go and perform like we've done in a number of games under pressure, we've done that very, very well."

Rodgers said that he would now look to take the side to another level, starting with the Scottish Cup final but aiming to progress again after more success.

"Every club you look to improve," he said. "We'll improve next year. You have to. This group of players are absolutely brilliant. I only want to work with players that are coachable, willing to learn and that are hungry.

"The players can have a few days and enjoy this but we have a league campaign to finish and we have a cup final which we'll really look forward to."

The manager also singled out Odsonne Edouard for praise after his two goals and reiterated his interest in making the on-loan PSG striker a permanent addition to his squad.

"He's a brilliant player," he said. "I've said it before and I think some in the media were questioning his ability.

"This is a player that was brought in for a reason.

"He's 19 years of age and he has everything, and I mean everything, pace, power, ability with the ball at his feet.

"He has a natural brain for football where he comes into the space. He can play off the side and I think he's become really physical this season as it's gone on and he's adapted to how we play. His two goals and his link-up play was sensational for a young guy in that environment.

"There's a very, very good chance [we'll sign him]. He wants to be here and hopefully we can get an agreement with PSG. But we'll finish the season and see where we're at."

Neither Rangers boss Graeme Murty or any of his team spoke to the media after the match.