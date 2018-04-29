The captain said it was special sealing the title win against rivals Rangers at Celtic Park.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5778115358001-brown-it-s-an-honour-to-be-part-of-this-celtic-side.jpg" />

Scott Brown said it was a special moment winning the Premiership title with a victory against Rangers and praised the players for their impressive performance at Celtic Park.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard (2), James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Calum McGregor gave the champions a commanding win and sealed a seventh successive title.

Having passed up the chance to win the league at Easter Road last week, Brown said that everything about the win at home had been satisfying.

"It was lovely, the way we've done it," he said.

"The sun was shining and it was against Rangers as well, it was all about our performance today.

"We let ourselves down last week against Hibs but we managed to bounce back, and we bounced back in style.

"We worked on how we were going to press all week and we demonstrated that out on the park.

"The title hasn't been won against Rangers for a long time and it is great. It is a great honour to be here when we've done it.

"To do seven in a row as well is fantastic but there is a lot more work ahead now, a few more games before the Scottish Cup final."

Reflecting on the manner of their win, Brown said that the side had worked hard to execute their game plan and had reaped the rewards.

"It was all about how we played," he said. "Taking nothing away from Rangers, we were outstanding today from start to finish.

"Every single player worked as hard as they could and gave everything. We wanted to win it today."