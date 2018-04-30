St Mirren boss Jack Ross named PFA Manager of the Year

Buddies manager Ross beat Brendan Rodgers, Steve Clarke and Neil Lennon to the award.

St Mirren manager Jack Ross guided the Buddies to the Championship title. SNS

St Mirren boss Jack Ross has been named PFA Manager of the Year.

Ross received the accolade after guiding the Buddies to the Championship title.

St Mirren finished 12 points clear of their closest challengers, Livingston, a season after Ross helped the Paisley outfit scramble clear of suffering relegation from the second tier.

In claiming top spot, the Paisley side secured promotion back to the Premiership after their relegation from the top flight in 2014-2015.

Ross beat Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke and Hibs' Neil Lennon to the award.

The Buddies were to claim two awards on the evening, with winger Lewis Morgan receiving the Championship Player of the Year trophy.

Morgan joined Celtic in January, before returning on loan to St Mirren for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old proved instrumental to Ross' promotion charge, scoring 14 goals in the league.