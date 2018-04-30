Scott Brown wins second PFA Player of the Year award

The Celtic skipper has become the second player to win the award on two occasions.

Scott Brown has captained Celtic to a seventh straight Premiership title. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown has won the PFA Player of the Year award for a second time.

In doing so, Brown becomes the second player to win the accolade on two occasions, having first received the trophy during the 2008-2009 season.

The 32-year-old's impressive campaign at the heart of the Hoops' title-winning midfield ensured he pipped teammate James Forrest, Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd and Hibs midfielder John McGinn to the award.

Brown received the gong hours after Celtic claimed the Premiership title for a seventh season on the trot by thrashing rivals Rangers 5-0 at Parkhead.

The midfielder retired from international football for a second time in February in order to focus on his performances for his club.

He has made 51 appearances across all competitions for Brendan Rodgers' outfit this campaign.

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson is the only player other than Brown to have been named the PFA's top player twice.

Brown's award capped a clean sweep on the park for Celtic, as defender Keiran Tierney received the Young Player of the Year trophy for a third consecutive year.