Rodgers reiterates commitment to Celtic amid Arsenal links

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said he has 'the best job in the world' at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers has won the league in both seasons at Celtic. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has reiterated his commitment to the club amid links to the Arsenal job.

Rodgers has been touted as a potential candidate to replace Arsene Wenger when the veteran French coach steps down from his post as Gunners manager after 22 years.

However, the Northern Irishman has moved to reaffirm his loyalty to the Hoops a day after they claimed a seventh straight Premiership title.

Speaking to Talksport, he said: "Listen, I woke up here on a Monday morning as manager of Celtic.

"Believe it or not the sky is blue here in Glasgow and I'm in the best job in the world. I'm absolutely loving it.

"I've got a huge respect for Arsenal as a club.

"It's a club when I started my coaching career, Arsene was just coming into the club and I learnt so much in that period as a young coach watching him and watching his dignity and his class and how he dealt with everything.

"So it's a club I have huge respect for.

"But for me, I've always said it, I'm so happy here at Celtic. I'm in a job that I love. It's a huge club. A big expectancy, big pressure."

He added: "I would love to work in the Premier League again one day, but I'm hopefully going to be coaching for another 20 odd years. So it's no time soon.

"I'm so happy. I've got a great loyalty with the board here, they've been so supportive for me.

"From the first day I walked in here, the supporters have given me everything and I feel a loyalty to them to ensure that we keep moving the club forward and keep progressing."