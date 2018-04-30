Football Talk: Murty 'thrown to garbage', Gerrard reaction

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Graeme Murty looks dejected as Celtic thrash Rangers. SNS

Brendan Rodgers oversaw a demolition job on Sunday that has left opposite number Graeme Murty requiring more than just a hard hat to cope with the flak heading his way.

But now that the dust has settled the Celtic boss has come out to defend his beleaguered Rangers counterpart.

The Northern Irishman insisted that Murty has been "thrown to the garbage" by those within Ibrox after a couple of heavy defeats.

Rangers have held talks with Steven Gerrard over the possibility of replacing Murty in the hotseat, with further discussions expected this week.

Former England skipper Alan Shearer, for one, thinks accepting the role is a "no-brainer" for the Liverpool legend.

Meanwhile, Carlos Pena is set to return to Govan after the Mexican midfielder's contract was reportedly torn up by Cruz Azul for "alcohol abuse".

The Mexican midfielder is said to have urinated in a fountain at the team's hotel.

