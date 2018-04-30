St Mirren to release eight players at end of contracts

Jack Ross is to overhaul his squad ahead of their first season back in the Premiership.

Leaving: John Sutton is amongst the players released by St Mirren. SNS

St Mirren have confirmed eight players are leaving the club as the Buddies prepare for the Premiership.

Stelios Demetriou, John Sutton, Gary Irvine, Massimo Donati, Josh Todd, Darryl Duffy, Darren Whyte and Nathan Flanagan - all players who helped win the Scottish Championship - are parting ways with the Saints when their contracts expire in the summer.

Celtic loanees Lewis Morgan and Mark Hill will return to Parkhead, while Hearts' Liam Smith will also return to his parent club.

Manager Jack Ross said: "I'd personally like to show my appreciation for the players' effort - not just during this season - but my tenure as a whole. I wish them all the best for the future.

"In terms of adding to the squad, the recruitment process is well underway and we hope to have some news on that front later this week."

St. Mirren have also confirmed that Conor O'Keefe, Evan Horne, Andrew McDonald, Robbie Leitch, Dylan McKendry and Chris Henry will depart from the club's Under 20s.

