McGregor: Celtic can't get complacent in ten-in-a-row quest

Callum McGregor believes the Hoops will continue to improve under Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor said he and his teammates can't afford for complacency to slip in as the Hoops eye ten-in-a-row.

Brendan Rodgers' side strengthened their grip on the Premiership to seven straight titles by beating Rangers 5-0 at Parkhead on Sunday.

Celtic are now three championships short of surpassing the Ibrox side's nine-in-a-row haul during the 1990s.

McGregor, however, said the Hoops had to keep their focus on the here and now or risk coming unstuck next season.

Asked about how realistic a prospect ten-in-a-row had become, he said: "We've done great so far, but if you just think about ten, you can slip up and get complacent.

"Last week (against Hibs) was a prime example, everyone thought we'd win the league but if you turn up and aren't quite at it you see what happens, you lose the game.

"It's about the players staying as hungry as they can, coming back in after the season has finished to go again and try and get that ten.

"We know exactly how hard it is.

"With the demands the manager is placing on us we seem to be getting better, but we've got to keep working."

Rangers have held talks with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard about becoming the club's next manager.

McGregor, however, insisted the Hoops squad's focus is solely on the task at hand.

"For us, we're solely focused on what we're doing," he added. "Ultimately, as a Celtic player you've got to just look after yourself and not listen to any of the noise.

"I think that's the reason why we've been so successful, everyone is focused just on what our job is."

