Josh Taylor: Dream world title within touching distance

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor has said his dream of becoming a world champion is so close he can almost taste it.

The Prestonpans star takes on Viktor Postol in a WBC super lightweight title eliminator at the Hydro on June 23.

Victory in that fight will set Taylor up for a championship bout before the end of the year.

Having worked his way up the rankings, the 27-year-old is now relishing the prospect of testing himself at against the sport's elite.

He said: "I've hardly been able to contain my excitement, I just wanted to shout out loud about the fight I was that excited.

"This is a massive opportunity for me.

"When I win this I'm mixing it with the big boys in world title fights from here on in.

"I'm so close to realising the dream I've had for years and years.

"I can almost taste it now it's so close so I'm just going to get the head down and make sure it becomes a reality."

Ukrainian Postol provides a formidable hurdle for Taylor to overcome before he is in world title contention.

The 34-year-old suffered his sole defeat in 30 professional fights to date when he lost to American champion Terrence Crawford.

Taylor recognised the challenge ahead, but said he is fully confident in his ability to add another loss to Postol's CV.

He added: "I've not come up against anybody who is as experienced or as pedigreed as him.

"He's been all around the block as a professional, he's known for being a hard puncher.

"I need to be switched on and match him across all departments.

"But I believe I can beat him and make a statement here.

"This is the biggest fight of my life so I've got the bit between my teeth and am training really hard."