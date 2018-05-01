Football Talk: Chelsea's Musonda concern, Gerrard warning

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Charly Musonda has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Celtic. SNS

Charly Musonda isn't kicking a ball that often and Chelsea aren't all that happy about it by the sounds of things.

The Belgian playmaker joined Celtic in January on an 18-month loan deal but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

Musonda has only started twice in the Hoops, and failed to even make the match-day squad for the title-winning romp against Rangers.

Should the situation fail to improve, Chelsea will reportedly explore the option of recalling the 21-year-old in the summer twelve months early.

While one prodigious talent may be heading for the Parkhead exit, another may be about to arrive.

According to reports, Brendan Rodgers is using his ties with former club Liverpool to pull together a loan deal for forward Rhian Brewster.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of English football's brightest talents after he won the Golden Boot last year when the Young Lions won the Under 17 World Cup.

Steven Gerrard is set for further talks with Rangers this week. Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill reckons the Anfield legend could do nothing but improve the Light Blues' fortunes as this is the worst Ibrox side ever.

